LUCIFER'S CHALICE - The Pact

Doom fanatics are gonna love this one. This debut release from UK's Lucifer's Chalice harkens back to the heady early days of the NWOBHM and Witchfinder General specifically. The old school doom references are all there: the occult, burning witches, spooky movie clips and that ultra-cool guitar tone are all front and centre.

The other NWOBHM reference point comes in the form of breathtaking time changes throughout each of the four elongated tracks (totaling 36 minutes), harkening back to early Iron Maiden rhythmic workouts. Invigorating to say the least. Add the off-tune warbling vocals (that take a little getting used to, but grow on you after repeated listens) and there you have a release that actually sounds like a long lost recording, rather than a retro release from the here and now. Strongly recommended for old school doom worshippers.