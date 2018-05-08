LUCIFER'S HAMMER - Time Is Death

Chilean traditional metaller's 4-song Victory Is Mine EP was an honorable mention in the 2017 year end chart, since only full-lengths are eligible. Hopefully this will count, as there are only seven tracks. As alluded to in my review, last November, there's plenty of Iron Maiden inspired, aggro-traditional metal to proto-thrash, with lengthy instrumental passages. The vocals are clean and forceful, with occasional spikes to greater heights ("Traitors Of The Night").

It all begins with the Judas Priest "Hellion/Electric Eye" inspired intro to the seven minute title track, before switching musical vision to the NWOBHM champs. Be hard pressed not to think old Harry was behind the bass thumping mid-section to "Shades Of Darkness". The voiceless 5:41 "Garapuña" takes all the early, fast galloping Maiden instrumentals rolled into one. Think "Genghis Khan" meets "Transylvania" in a non-stomp race to the finish. There's a vague familiarity to each cut, more unheard outtakes than blatant plagiarism and concluding "Dreamer" fades out with just a lone acoustic guitar.

Maybe not the most "original" sound, by highly enjoyable nevertheless.