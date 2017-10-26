LYZZÄRD - Savage

Love the youthful exuberance on display on this debut from Portuguese outfit Lyzzärd Unequivocally heavy metal to the core, this is pistons popping, straight up staccato riffed stuff recorded well, with talent and energy for miles. Lots of melodic, dual guitar interplay and head bobbing song structures to satisfy traditional and power metal enthusiasts to be sure. Best tracks would be the total headbang of “Queen Of Vengeance”, “Metalzone” with its old school Anvil instrumental workout ending and “Living In The Dawn”, the Accept-influenced, lone mid-tempo track on the album.

Have to say though that the album does suffer from a lack of variety both in tempo and song structures. Hey, there's nothing wrong with up-tempo, meat and potatoes metal played well, but it is quite hard to differentiate most of the tracks. Hopefully next outing Lyzzärd will take a little more time to write their all-important sophomore release.

Note: Incredibly includes a metal cover of “Maniac” of Flashdance fame.