MADE OF TEETH - Made Of Teeth

Cool 26-minute debut album here from South Wales-based noise-makers Made Of Teeth, who immediately lay down a noise-rock statement of intent with opener “Citrus Fetus Potus”, an open love letter to the heaviest moments of the AmRep catalogue. “Drunk On Bleach” is like Melvins at their most upbeat, a raging and unhinged sludge-punk rocker that is as fun as it is horrifying; “Hook, Tooth And Claw” goes from unnerving acoustic intro to upbeat, distorted punk thrasher, and it works.

Closer “The Karman Line” brings back that Melvins sound, the song upbeat but quirky, punk but heavy, a compelling quiet part leading to a very noisy climax and a great sudden ending… it’s the single best representation of what Made Of Teeth are all about on this album. The band—featuring members and ex-members of Spider Kitten and Rise Above Records’ Taint, among others—works through different moods and sounds with ease, as the quiet doom-y weird-fest “Weeper” and near-epic sludge track “Bleak Phlegm” prove; there’s enough going on here to not even need a longer runtime next album out, but given the quality of what’s on display here, if Made Of Teeth give it to us, hey, we’re not complaining.