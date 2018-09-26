MANIMAL - Purgatorio

Remember the early 2000’s wave of European power metal? Blind Guardian, Hammerfall, Grave Digger, Primal Fear, Brainstorm, and Edguy? The speedy rhythms, heavy riffing, melodic vocals, and singalong chorus’. Well Sweden’s Manimal continues In the spirit of those bands on the third album Purgatorio. Things kick off with “Black Plague”, a raging rampager filled with catchy guitars, steady beat, and soaring vocals. The energy and vibe carries right over into the spirited title track with your typical Euro power metal fast double bass beat and twin guitars. All in moderate doses, as it should be, not overdone like some (yeah, Dragonfarce, and Gloryhammer I’m talking to you). Title track also has a nice (piano, keys) break post solo frenzy.

“Manimalized”?, really, that’s not over the top? LOL. Still it’s a darn catchy headbanger. They slow things down for “Behind Enemy Lines” and include subtle background keys, “Denial” rides in the swirl of a bass/riff groove pocket. “Edge Of Darkness” balances between the heavy guitars and chorus, and a little Powerwolf gothic keyboards accent “The Fear Within”. Manimal repackage standard European style power metal in a way that captures who came before in a hard and heavy way. These guys are a solid addition to the genre and should do well preserving the music for the future.