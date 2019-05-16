MANOWAR - The Final Battle I

First of a proposed trio of EPs, with new music, as the band embarks on the titular touring swansong. Four songs that encompass the entire scope of these Kings Of Metal's repertoire. “Blood and Steel” is the best, the lone legitimate “song”: a fast, fist pumper, built around the oft overlooked, high-end screaming vocal prowess of Eric Adams. Stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the ‘80s classics! “Sword Of The Highlands” is one of those grandiose compositions. Beginning with spoken word intro, atop acoustics and Scottish pipes, it owes more to a film soundtrack than a rock band. Speaking of cinematic excess, the disc opening “March Of The Heroes Into Valhalla” (just a 2:40 intro) features a dual sexed choir, without distinct lyrics. At 6:06, “You Shall Die Before I Die” finale is mournful and symphonic, with repetitive, spoken word delivery of the titular phrase (courtesy of head Manowarrior, Joey DeMaio). Between the liturgical start and crescendo building end, there's a brief bit of guitar noodling.

Currently available only at the merch booth, overseas (North American release delayed), plans eventually call for the entirety of the EP materials to be consolidated into one full-length.