MARK SLAUGHTER - Halfway There

Mark Slaughter, who you should know as the singer for the band Slaughter (and the hit singles “Up All Night”, “Fly To The Angels”, etc,) only has two solo albums. While Slaughter have not released a new studio album since 1999, touring mostly hitting weekend festivals and gigs throughout the years since, Mark has been working on his own music. Halfway There the second solo outing. Opening track “Hey You” will ring familiar to his day job in Slaughter, but only if you know the albums Fear No Evil and Back To Reality. The riff and approach is more from that period of the band, contemporary chugging guitar and darker tone with a slide solo and a guitar jam for the ride out. Second tune “Devoted” keeps the edge heavy with an associated guitar.

Still, Mark doesn’t forget where he comes from…”Supernatural” is more melodic in the wheelhouse of the first Slaughter album as a rocker. Both guitar tone and leads more polished. The title track has even more of a retro sound and delivery with that twin guitar melodic lead, piano, and punch to the chorus. Perfect for a movie soundtrack. Even the lyrics are about remembering the good times from the past. “Forevermore” also follows with an upbeat delivery. All three will definitely be favorites for those who favor Stick It to Ya and Wild Life.

“Conspiracy” is back to a heavier guitar sound and a moody Alice In Chain’s vocal. Intro builds for ‘”Reckless” that is real slow, plods in a doom metal fashion, with bass (and a solo) taking over last half of it. Throughout the album Mark’s voice sounds like he used to, but, he no longer relies on the higher register. Halfway There he’s a little grittier, but still projects a stronger emphasized word or line from time to time. Sounds of children, some orchestration/strings, and vocal effects on “Disposable” recalls the ballads from Fear No Evil. Some nice bluesy guitar on “Not Hear” closes out the album also with a somber message. Like more than half the album, the music and lyrics again are darker from what Mark does with Slaughter.

Different, but not too much from what he is known for.