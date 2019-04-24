MARK ZAVON - Mark Zavon

“Back In The Day” from Kill Devil Hill guitarist Mark Zavon’s self-titled solo album sets the tone for the ten-track platter. You hear slick, solid riffs coupled with big, sing-along choruses, rooted in the hair metal heyday of the late ‘80s. “Message At The Tone” and “South Of The Border” possess the same adrenaline-infused vibe found on Vince Neil’s solo album, Exposed.

Zavon handles all vocals, guitars, bass, and keyboards on his own. Seated firmly behind the drum kit is Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, Billy Idol), except on “Whiskey Tango” where Vinny Appice (Kill Devil Hill, Black Sabbath, Dio) smashes the skins and cymbals. Bassist Mike Duda (W.A.S.P.) makes a guest appearance on the aforementioned “South Of The Border”.

Then there’s the surprising cover of Billy Joel’s “Big Shot”. Originally released in 1978, Zavon adds muscle and swagger to this Top 20 hit, making it incredibly enjoyable. “Remember” is another throwback to yesteryear; despite sounding dated – in a good way – Mark Zavon has created a fun-filled rock ‘n’, roll album.