MARTY FRIEDMAN - Wall Of Sound

As a lifelong drummer, reviewing an instrumental guitar album would normally be a difficult task. However, while listening to Marty Friedman’s 13th solo album, Wall Of Sound, it’s easy to get caught up in the emotional and descriptive guitar melodies. The songs fabulously speak to the listener as if the verses that would normally be vocals are played so melodically well that it’s as if Friedman’s leads are singing to you.

“For A Friend” is so emotional and one of the tracks that reminds me of Queen as well as a brief similarity to “Amazing Grace.” “Miracle” and “The Last Lament” are also reminiscent of Queen with a melancholic-yet-uplifting feeling. Friedman also proves he can shred, and his forte is an orgy of arpeggios and a warfare of sweep picking and razor sharp riffs. He can play metal, but he also focuses on Eastern Asian influences in his melodies. There’s enough variety between the melodic parts and heavy shredding parts, which intertwine splendidly throughout the entire 54 minute duration. A cool assortment of guests including Jinxx of Black Veil Brides, Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven and Jorgen Munkeby of Shining add some nice flavor to the album. “Something To Fight” is the only track with vocals, and it’s something I’d like to hear more of on future Friedman solo releases. Instrumental guitar albums aren’t just background fodder anymore, especially Wall Of Sound, as you’ll certainly take notice once the album begins.