METAL WITCH - Tales From The Underground

Old school German metal. Began in '85 and disbanded two years later... Four original members regroup in '98, but debut wasn't released for another decade! Since then, there's been line-up changes and start-stops, but finally got it together for album #2. Starter “Cheers To The Underground” sounds like a reworked Motley Crue song, lone such inclusion. The rest conform to a Teutonic sensibility, so much so that the awkwardly entitled and gravel throat delivered “Flute Of Shame”, with its shouted chorus of “Shame!”, comes across suspiciously like “Udo Shame”.

Speaking of choruses, the gang vocal is popular throughout. Likewise, the long held German infatuation with rock, back to the ‘50s, comes across in the simplistic “Heavy And Roll” made almost entirely of the lyric: “Long live rock n roll.” Gruff, punky “Stand In My Way” recalls the demo days of thrash, rudimentary, little in the way of coherent lyrics. “Still Going Strong” is a mid-tempo meat & potatoes anthem. Double bass drums kicks off “The Man Who Shouldn't Live”. In a club, sipping hefeweizen, would probably go down a storm. At home, just listening, not so much.