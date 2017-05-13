MIDNIGHT RIDER - Manifestation

Old school debut (like, from the ‘70s) sounding like a cross between early Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, from Germany. “When I Spew My Hate” (probably not the best title from a Teutonic act!) features a Rob Halford doppelganger! Although they trace a none-too-active lineage back to 2004, the band apparently just hit the stage for the first time a month or so ago. However, a couple of members also perform with cult acts Metal Lucifer and Metal Inquisitor. Claims of a Sabbath influence (old band moniker was their name arranged vertical and across, on a Black Sabbath approved crucifix) are overshadowed by the similarities to Priest's vocalist. It's three songs in, “The Execution”, before the sludgy, megaton heaviness and Iommi riffage appears.

Metal Tim and I were lucky enough to see Halford front Sabbath, in Camden, NJ, back in 2004. Certainly the same vibe on a grooving “Creature Of The Night” or “Change Your Life”, at 6:08, the lengthiest of the ten selections. Despite a Brummie-like title, the more ambitious and guitar aggressive “In My Void” rekindles the JP comparisons (think “Red Hot, White Heat”). “I Wanna Be A Prowler” is another fine co-mingling of British influences, while “Arrival” wouldn't be out of place on any of the Priest's 70s discs. Only the album closing “Unknown Woman Of The Seine” strays from the formula, adopting a more lively Led Zeppelin tone. Without preconceived notions, quite unexpected, both in terms of sonic choices, execution and locale. Recommended!