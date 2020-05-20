MIKE LEPOND'S SILENT ASSASSINS - Whore Of Babylon

Third solo album from the Symphony X bassist sees a return of Alan Tecchio on vocals (Hades/Watchtower), Lance Barnewold and Rod Rivera on guitar (Rivera/Bomma), while Lepond plays both bass and rhythm guitars. Mike’s bandmates Michael Romeo, and Mike Pinella guest providing some keyboards/piano and drums. Whore Of Babylon explores the historical tales of Vlad The Impaler and Countess Bathory, musically carrying on the traditions from Maiden, Dio, Saxon, Helloween, and Accept.

“Dracul Son” is a scorcher of an opener, really takes your head off with power, speed, shredding, screaming vocals, and epic splashes of orchestrations. “Ides Of March”, no not a Maiden cover, but that bass beginning pays respect, gallops at a strong mid pace with a power metal spirited Stratovarius/Rhapsody chorus. Bass and the rhythm segues in to the verse, Tecchio delivering some expressive (and highs in the chorus) inflections. Here Lepond also gets to show his chops as not just a prog and traditional metal player, but a well versed talent. Latin guitars in “Night Of The Long Knives” with Rod Rivera on lead, and lead vocals/flute by Sarah Teets (Mindmaze) on “Champion”. “Ironborn” the most aggressive song on the album yet has a melodic chorus and punchy temp change. “Lady Bathory” is three minutes of no frills metal, and being a NJ native myself was waiting to hear Mike’s love for Manowar in a song, see the title track and closer “Avalon”.