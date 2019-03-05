MIKE TRAMP - Stray From The Flock

Stray From The Flock is Mike Tramp’s 11th solo album, and fifth in the last six years. The former frontman of White Lion and Freak Of Nature is a vastly underrated singer/songwriter, beautifully melding acoustic and electric guitars with impassioned and personal lyrics. First single and video “Dead End Ride” is a fresh take on the classic boy/girl relationship struggle.

“You Ain’t Free No More” would easily be at home as an old jukebox 45, akin to a more rocking version of a Bob Dylan protest song. Not surprising as Tramp has a tattoo of Dylan on his right forearm. Inked on Mike’s left forearm is a portrait of Phil Lynott; Thin Lizzy’s influence is heard loud and clear on “Best Days Of My Life”. “One Last Mission” is a toe-tapping ode to motorcycles. Tramp’s wisdom with words is present on “Live It Out” as he sings, ‘Even though you dodged a bullet, there is always a price to pay.’ Each of these ten songs tells a heartfelt story, the kind that can only be crafted after spending 30+ years writing, recording and touring. Definitely designed to be aired live in an intimate club setting, Stray From The Flock strikes an honest and undeniable connection with the listener; a feat far too rare these days.