MONUMENT - Hellhound

Third album from traditional minded Brits, nine proper tracks and a trio of bonus cuts (on CD) that pay homage to their country's metallic past. The "William Kidd" opener is atypical of the remainder, a pirate track, (until the very end) stylistically owing more to Running Wild than the Iron Maiden aping that's readily apparent across the other eight originals. After a couple of decent tunes that their better known countrymen might be interested in, the high pitched "Nightrider" is more in keeping with ‘80s U.S. metal. Think Omen covering the Queensrÿche EP track of the same name. The album's galloping titular inclusion is essentially a reworking of Maiden's "Moonchild" (no spoken intro, but still the same number of syllables). Slight variation on a theme, the heavier, mid-tempo and acoustic begun "The End" recalls Dickinson's solo work.

"Attila" = more of the rollicking Harry melodies and air raid siren vocals. While never able to completely shake the obvious influence, there's a more prominent, generic NWOBHM feel to "Straight Through The Heart". Heard better renditions of Rainbow's "Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll" by bar bands (the singer can't hold a candle to Dio). Lest your ears/mind don't work anymore (been a long time, since the late ‘70s/early ‘80s) Monument actual cover Iron Maiden's "Deja Vu". Whether or not it's a purposeful wink-wink, nudge nudge, the title and its "Feel like I've been here before" lyric hit the truth bullseye. Will check them out live, this August, at Summer Breeze, in Germany.