MORGENGRAU – Blood Oracle

Austin, Texas-based Morgengrau took five years to follow up their debut, Extrinsic Pathway, but the thrashing black/death found on Blood Oracle will surely soothe the rage of the bangers who have been counting down the minutes during that half-decade gap. Immediately, the band's adeptness with all three of the subgenres already mentioned here is obvious, as the excellent opening title track proves. I love that it's also the album's longest song, the band starting off the disc with a 6:44 stomper that is worth every minute spent inside its majesty.

Elsewhere, dig the percussive groove (that sounds horrid, but it totally works) of “Wolves Of Thirteen” and the blackened march of “Forced Exodus”, the latter of which brings to mind bands like Nifelheim or Carnal Forge at their most fun to listen to. Those are great comparisons to have for a band on just their second album, Morgengrau delivering the goods here like old pros, closer “Evocation Of The Wheel” ending it with some atmosphere and feeling, the band flirting with several different strains of extremity on Blood Oracle, and conquering them all. Well worth checking out for blackthrash and death fans alike.