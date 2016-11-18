MÖTLEY CRÜE - The End: Live In Los Angeles

What a way to end it all! After an unbelievable 34-year legacy, witness Mötley Crüe’s final show ever – December 31st, 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA – now available on DVD+CD and Blu-Ray+CD. Clocking in at two and a half hours, the Bad Boys of Hollywood deliver a beautifully filmed 15-song farewell concert, complete with top-notch lights and pyro from the get-go. At first, Vince Neil is flanked by a pair of female backing singers / dancers who definitely help with the initial vocal delivery. But, by the time “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)” and “Smokin’ In The Boys Room” are aired, Vince is warmed up and sounding terrific. Nikki Sixx is such a dominating presence on stage, and when given the spotlight delivers an impassioned speech, followed by a raucous rendition of “Shout At The Devil”, featuring his flame-throwing bass! With a set list comprised of predominately hits, being treated to “Louder Than Hell” from Theatre Of Pain is extra enjoyable.



Anyone even remotely familiar with Mötley knows that Tommy Lee’s drum solos are, to put it mildly, over the top. Out-doing all of his previous extravagance, Tommy’s created a Crüecifly roller coaster spanning pretty much the entire length of the venue; and unbelievably the damn thing breaks down mid-ride! Guitar solos can too often be nothing more than a wank-fest, but thankfully Mick Mars plays with soul and feeling. Back to the beloved songs – “Saints Of Los Angeles” is stellar, “Live Wire” exudes unbridled energy, and what better way to ring in the New Year than with “Kickstart My Heart”; during which Vince and Nikki are carried across the crowd in crane lift arms as confetti cannons erupt. Just when you think it’s all over and done, the Crüe walk through the audience to a tiny stage at the other end of the arena for a tear-jerking version of “Home Sweet Home”. Bonus footage comes in the form of very revealing and insightful one on one interviews with each of the four guys. This truly is a tremendous parting gift from the band that did it their way... and is already sorely missed!

<br />