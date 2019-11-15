MOTÖRHEAD - Made In 1979

This massive release actually pulls at the heart strings, knowing that we’ve lost all the original members of Motörhead. But as some say, there is nothing greater to honour a legacy than music, since it lives on forever. The Motörhead estate and BMG have partnered up to showcase the bands career with box set collections of all their decades, kicking things off with the Motörhead ‘79 campaign, celebrating the the 40th Anniversary of the Overkill, and Bomber albums. The luxurious box with leather jacket cover is stunning and you’ve got to hand it to the the overlords of Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, “Fast” Eddie Clarke and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor for keeping the music real. Both Overkill, and Bomber were purposely not remastered for this release, so it sounds just as gritty and dirty sounding as they did in 1979. The inclusion of Good ’N’ Loud and Sharpshooter are two previously unheard concerts from those 1979 tours where Lemmy and Co. would hone their art in becoming an unmatched live entity that truly lived on the road. And for many of us, most of the material from this early era of Motörhead has never been heard live. The Rest of ’79 Vinyl, features 10 B-sides, outtakes and rare tracks from both releases. Melody Breaker is a shot at Melody Maker and contains a mitt-full of interviews and advertisements from 1979 that finally saw a young band usher in a new style of heaviness that combined elements of punk and this growing phenomenon called heavy metal. The inclusion of the “Overkill” sheet music book - complete with Filthy’s drum tracks - will have any speed metal drummer to-be frothing at the mouth. “No Class”? This is ALL class. No expense was spared and the entire band would be proud to see what heart, soul and love was put into Made In 1979. And if you want photos, most unseen, you’ve got them all here! Think about it. Most bands take years between releases, so this hearkens back to a time where there two priorities; the road and the studio. That was life. So pull out your turntable and crank all the glory of what Overkill and Bomber had to offer to an unsuspecting public and which helped ignite the metal scene in the ‘80s.