NACHTJAGD - ...Any Last Words?

Openers “Nachtjagd” and “Deep Black Ocean” certainly grab the listener’s attention right off the go with its all-out black thrash attack akin to the mighty Witchery. Outrageous in its energy and delivery, this is definitely a case of bringing the headbang to black metal. Black thrashers will absolutely go berserk over this … excuse me while I get that neck brace.



However, Nachtjagd (translates to night fighter … term often associated with the Luftwaffe (German airforce)) obviously don’t plan to be pigeon holed as the last three tracks of this 25-minute mini-LP finds the band stretching out. Third track “Im Geholz” slows things down to a mid-tempo stomp with a repeating melodic guitar refrain over top, only to be broken up a couple of times when the German unit explodes in punishing up-tempo blasts to keep you on your toes. Fourth track “Leer” grinds things out at mid-pace, while closer ‘Meaningless’ starts out atypically in full-on melodic guitar mode before stridently picking up pace. Expertly conceived, well performed and excellently produced, Nachtjagd should garner a lot of attention with this release. Here’s hoping a label steps in and picks up this band. Highly recommended.