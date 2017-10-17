NECROMANTE - The Magickal Presence Of Occult Forces

Initiating proceedings with a flute instrumental, it is immediately obvious that this release isn't going to be a run-of-the-mill black metal smashfest. What makes this Brazilian unit's release stand out is the inclusion of subtle instrumentation passages (standalone and within tracks), which are perfectly captured by a sterling production job. All instruments are blessedly clear, ensuring that this three pieces' strengths are properly brought to the fore, with the bass, drum and acoustic guitar especially impressing.

Make no mistake though, Necromante can bludgeon and often do on this their debut full length. Decidedly old school in its blackness and obsessed with the occult, Arquimedes666's guttural vox ensures that the arcane mood is retained from wind instrumental beginning to harrowing conclusion. Ugly and beautiful all at once, The Magickal Presence Of Occult Forces is well worth investigation.