NECROVOROUS - Plains Of Decay

Greece death metallers Necrovorous haven’t released a full-length since 2011’s Funeral For The Sane, but they haven’t dulled their primitive death metal pummel, these ten tracks coming across like the best of the worst (a good thing) of Autopsy and Incantation, Necrovorous not afraid to take things slow and slimy (the ending riff of “Eternal Soulmates” is a killer trudge through the swamps that those bands love to wallow in) but also show great skill at picking up the pace to a more traditional DM speedwalk, as in “Plains Of Decay”, an exercise in solid, old-school death as good as any out there today.

“Lost In A Burning Charnel Ground”, the album’s second-to-last track, is where Necrovorous pull out the big guns, the band laying down a grand 5:32 instrumental that takes the listener on a journey the way the best—and the classic—metal instrumentals do. A high point on an album only marred by the band’s lack of personality, although if they start laying down more songs like “Lost In A Burning Charnel Ground”, that problem could be history. But don’t lose the grimy death altogether, guys; we love that, too.