NICK DOUGLAS - Regenerations

Solo album from Doro bassist, songs 15 years in the making. Nick handles all the instrumentation, as well as vocals, apart from “Before You Break” and disc closing “Blue”, each featuring a different female singer. The material is rock, but not metal. Nick has a smooth high pitched register when delivering the likes of “All On Me”, a millennial stab at post-punk/alt rock: Goo Goo Dolls meets Fountains Of Wayne (“Stacy's Mom”).

Opener “Come Alive” is an upbeat, jangly guitar anthem. “I Need Real” decries the modern/digital age, especially with regards to personal interactions. Lone acoustic guitar accompanied “Didn't We Try” is a tale of failed relationships, in a Harry Chapin ballad style. The acoustic is back, with full band, on the Beatles-esque “Uncomfortable”. Otherwise tame, “My Lucky Day” sudden changes to loud staccato riffs, come its chorus. Without looking at the tracklisting, when the orchestral strings and piano instrumental “Blackwood” (1:06) began, thought it was going to be Jim Croce's “Time In A Bottle”. Aggressively sung “You Break” would not be out of place on a Pain record. Should he ever need to move on from Doro (unforeseeable), Douglas proves he has an ear for songwriting (as well as session musician): Cali and/or Nashville beckons.