NIGHT - Raft Of The World

Third full-length from Swedish hard rockers, but this is the most mature and well-constructed effort. Plenty of hooks within these nine options. This isn't storming guitar charges, nor screaming vocals, but more like NWOBHM meets Atlantean Kodex (for about as obscure an underground reference as one can make). The high pitched vocals often warble dangerously close to strained/off key, but it somehow works.

Bands would kill for the simple infectious riff in “Surrender”. After a short “Omberg” instrumental intermezzo, a rollicking, guitar driven “Time” slots nicely into the playlist of like-minded countrymen The Dagger or Dead Lord. Cool twin leads and Thin Lizzy feel to “Strike Of Lightning”, while the bouncy “Winds” combines a bygone innocence and long forgotten, vintage guitar tones. Call it nostalgia. Call it refreshing! “Coin In A Fountain” is entirely acoustic guitar and the “Where Silence Awaits” finale could be a late ‘70s Brit rock/pre-NWOBHM precursor/leftover. Do you dare?