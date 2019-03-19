NIGHTFYRE - From Fortune to Ruin

Debut full-length from heretofore unknown German trio, who offer an intriguing mash-up of styles, sort of traditional metal infused with the vinegar of early thrash. Wouldn't be surprised to learn the singer moonlights as Hetfield in a Metallica tribute act, more for certain inflections, as opposed to timbre. Most noticeable on the “Nameless Warrior” finale. Following an instrumental intro, “Hunting The Night” is a lively bit of guitar driven hard rock. “Full Speed Ahead”, despite the title, alternates between mid-tempo choruses and accelerated breaks/choruses. A distant, jangly, acoustic guitar quickly gives way to blazing electrified cousin on the title track. “Mistress” kicks down the door, from jump, and rolls on, undeterred. If the best known Bay Area titans had clickety-clack precision Teutonic drumming, might sound something akin to “Lunacy”. The downtrodden (almost doomy) beginning to “Tears Of A Queen” is abandoned, in favor of speedy riffs and more Papa Het gruffness, apart from some tasty, twin lead blues, towards its conclusion. Speaking of guitars, when not a groove, “Fyre Burns”, ahem, scorches.

A little narrowing of the focus should pay big dividends. One to watch.