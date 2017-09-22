NOCTURNES MIST - Diabolical Baptism

Opener “Hammers Of Hatred” certainly grabs the listener's attention with its blast furnace intensity, reminding one of the vicious intent of the Tsjuder's, Setherial's and Triumphator's of the violent black metal world. Relentless in its power to crush, it immediately sets the bar for the rest of the release. What follows, while not disappointing by any stretch, doesn't quite live up to the promise of the initial track though.

Mixing slow and high tempos, while adding intermittent keyboard background embellishment, Nocturnes Mist hit consistently hard on this their third full length. Other highlights include "Temple Of Malevolence” which races out of the gates, before morphing into a Darkthrone dirge ending. Speaking of black metal's second wave godfathers, “Upon A Beast Rode A Whore” rides a sinister elephantine riff out of their playbook. Deceiver's vocals also warrant kudos, his garbled, intense delivery really fitting in with the musical and lyrical theme of hate. Reportedly inspired by The Omen movie, the Aussies have delivered a bulldozing release that should appeal to the true black metal horde.