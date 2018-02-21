NOVA - Soli Contro il Mondo

The core sound of Nova’s sophomore full-length is aggressive, up-tempo black metal enhanced with melodic guitar refrains, bringing to mind the wondrous sounds of the underrated Thy Primordial (Sweden). However, strong whiffs of folk also run through the tracks akin to the loping gait of Ireland’s Primordial. Elsewhere, the Italian unit inserts Nadiwrath-style polka metal sections to up-ratchet the intensity in well-chosen spots. Anguished, gruff vocals are then buried low in the mix allowing the guitar/drum mayhem to take the spotlight on the nine tracks (which are all well executed and memorable … not a duff in the batch).



All together Nova’s Soli Contro il Mondo comes across as forlorn, yet combative, giving it a desperate aura. The unique amalgamation of sounds make this album one of the most exciting black metal releases in recent memory (along with White Death’s debut).