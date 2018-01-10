NOX IRAE - Here The Dead Live

Featuring two members of under-appreciated France death metal powerhouse Affliction Gate, Nox Irae impress immediately on this 26-minute... mini-album? Album? EP? Who knows, who cares, because within seconds of opener “Phantom Parasite” starting, the band is racing along at that Sadus tempo that hits so many sweet spots at once: manic thrash, death, blackthrash, all the good stuff, and Nox Irae are indeed delivering the goods before settling in to a more mid-tempo death metal sound, which they also deliver with authority.

There are no frills, there's little in the way of melody, and there's nothing you haven't heard before, but the band's willingness to lay down a thrashin' solo gives this one a fun edge not often seen in death, Nox Irae, again, using their thrash side to much success. Elsewhere, they tip their hat to the masters: a death grunt late in “All Is Over”, a classic haunting Swedish death riff midway through “Knife Under Master”. If that doesn't sell you, the doom trudge that picks up to a double-time DM stomp in “Cold Wind” will.