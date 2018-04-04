ONDT BLOD – Natur

I know absolutely nothing about the struggle of the Lapland's Sami people, but Ondt Blod do: this Norwegian melodic hardcore band's second full-length is focused on the issues faced by the indigenous Sami people, and while it's all sung in Norwegian, that really only adds a layer of sincerity to it all. So, lyrically it gets a thumbs up; musically, it's just this side of sugar sweet, but sometimes that's when melodic hardcore works best. Here, Ondt Blod tend for a good cop/bad cop approach with bad-cop verses and good-chop choruses, and while it's been done a million times—and while some of these choruses are really pushing their luck with being overly catchy—there's an undeniable energy throughout Natur. “Når Sirenan Sakte Dør” comes at the album's mid-point and is the best example of good songwriting on here, the band absolutely killing it with flow and build, the big grooves working wonders. Songs like “Andre Liv” evoke Boysetsfire at their melodic best, while “Med Ulver” is near metal, at least for the first 30 seconds, before the melodies kick in. Similarly, “Unge Kniva” evokes NYHC... before the melodies kick in. Look, if you're melody-averse, just stay away. But if you're into melodic hardcore with the emphasis on “melodic,” with a passionate message behind it, Natur is well worth spending some time with.