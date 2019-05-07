ORIGIN – Abiogenesis: A Coming Into Existence

Alright, there's lots to figure out here: this latest release from Origin features eight tracks (“Abiogenesis”) that are older songs entirely re-recorded by mainman Paul Ryan, who apparently can play every instrument to the level that a first-tier tech-death band like Origin requires, which is really perplexing.

These eight, previously unreleased, songs—recorded between 2013 and 2018, but, and stick with us here, all written between 1990 and 1993 as material for Ryan's pre-Origin bands Necrotomy and Thee Abomination before Origin's 1997 birthday—are great, the material cutting to the chase of what makes Origin so excellent, longest one being 2:52, most of them being under two minutes. It showcases a leaner and more aggressive side of Origin, energy levels through the roof, the band—uh, Ryan—just going for it here. Seriously: he played every instrument? Insane. The last four songs are the previously released A Coming Into Existence EP, which was Origin's official recorded debut, from back in 1998. The material—remastered here—is, if we're splitting hairs, slightly more technical and, well, Origin-ish than the other eight songs here, although in a blind taste test of these songs at random, you'd be hard-pressed to honestly tell much difference. (Which, again, speaks to the absurdity of Ryan's skill at playing all the instruments on the first eight songs!) 28 minutes later, it's all over, and, despite the confusion around what exactly this release is, it's awesome, a superb energy burst of technical death metal, but one that focuses on energy first, tech second, with a focus on musicianship and an obvious love for extreme music all the way.