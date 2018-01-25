PERPETRATOR - Altered Beast

Add Perpetrator’s sophomore release to your shopping list if Teutonic thrash yanks your chain. Containing the raw, bestial energy of early Sodom/Kreator, along with some of the technical complexities of Destruction, this Portuguese unit have found a perfect intersection to further the cause for this musical style. It also helps that vocalist Rick growls and yelps in fine Schmier style (with a touch of Rob Urbinati’s (Sacrifice) bark), pulling the package together nicely. (Although it must be noted that clean proto-power vocals are inserted jarringly during the final tracks (akin to Agent Steel’s John Cyriis). Hopefully this isn’t a sign of where the band wants to go in the future.)



The highlight of Altered Beast is the mid-section of the eleven-track release with the heads down thrash of “Lethal Manhunt” and “A Fleeting Passage Through Hell”, followed by the pure speed metal bliss of “Terminal Possession”. Insanely catchy, yet brutal, Perpetrator is an up-and-coming entity worthy of all thrashers’ attention.