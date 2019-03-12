POUNDER - Uncivilized

Given the lineage: Matt Harvey guitar/vocals (Exhumed/Gruesome), Tom Draper (Carcass, guitar) and Vallenfyre's live bassist Alejandro Corredor, would be right to expect some grinding, death/gore, but certainly not the power ballad “Long Time No Love”. Lo and behold, this debut is full of surprises, as these cats decided to scratch a traditional, NWOBHM itch. Nothing like their better known outfits!

OK, the ripping, proto-thrasher “Fuck Off And Die” opener bears a title seemingly fit for these individuals' pedigree, but retains its musicality, via a brief, restrained mid-section. Truthfully, the repeated profanity (alternating channels with headphones!) is reserved for the last bit of its 6:06 duration. Little drop off, when it comes to lively riffing “Uncivilized”, owing a debt to the best double axe aggression by Judas Priest.

“Red Hot Leather” likewise references the Priest, albeit closer to shred, while the pummeling drums and twin guitar leads of “We Want The Night” is a cross between Leathür Records Motley Crue and early W.A.S.P. Synthesizer accompanies full blown ballad, “Answer The Call”, complete with “whoa whoa” gang chorus, which has more to do with Y&T than anything else. Speedy guitar follow-up “The Evil One”, is an ‘80s homage, with Yngwie flourishes. Unfortunately, outside of select west coast local shows, unlikely most will get to see/hear Pounder live, given the priority of their “day jobs”. Shame, as it's infectious stuff.