PRETTY BOY FLOYD - Public Enemies

Yes, Pretty Boy Floyd were late to the glam/hair metal party in the ‘80s, the debut Leather Boyz With Electric Toyz released in 1989, a third/fourth tier name from the Sunset Strip. One album followed in the 90s, another in 2004, Public Enemies featuring lone original members Kristy "Krash" Majors on guitar and Steve "Sex" Summers on vocals. But that’s all you really need to retain a band’s classic sound and style, right? Well more often than not yes, and when it comes to the catchy, melodic, metal edged guitars and sleazy music about sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll, that’s what counts.

Surprisingly, ever since the reformation and reactivation of many names from the genre, Pretty Boy are one the few who still have the same sound. Public Enemies is fourteen simplistic upbeat catchy party songs. The guitar tone, drums, Steve’s voice, all are as retro as it comes, and the production is bright and punchy. This is as much of a throwback album as you can get. Titles “We Got The Power”, “Do Ya Wanna Rock”, “Feel The Heat”, to “High School Queen” and “Girls All Over The World” says it all. Enjoyable and fun.