PREVAIL - War Will Reign

Denmark’s massive, groovy death metal machine, Prevail, combines traditional death metal elements with a fresh, melodic take on its debut full-length album War Will Reign. Upon first listen to opener “BloodEagle,” you’ll immediately recognize the awesome groove, pace and melody the band execute, which sets the tone for the rest of the album. With a thick and robust production, the 11 mid-paced tracks hook the listener with enormous amounts of catchy grooves throughout its 46 minutes. “Exterminate The Weak” continues the band’s use of slow-burning, groove-laden rhythms, while the Six Feet Under-ish “Face What Remains” also displays some of that hefty groove and melody that seems to follow the band throughout the duration of the album.

The Amon Amarth-ish “Smiting Our Enemy” really displays the band’s potential, combining crushing riffs with a high dose of melody while vocalist Claus Gnudtzmann delivers his best Johan Hegg impression. Drummer Mikkel Christensen really shines on every track with his energetic rudiments and patterns. Simon Madsen’s guitar solos are melodic and emotive while Michael Lundquist’s razor sharp riffing and Allan Madsen’s thunderous bottom end are a perfect blend. Prevail isn’t necessarily doing anything new within the death metal genre, but they do it damn well. There’s just so much to like on War Will Reign.