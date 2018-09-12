PRIMAL FEAR - Apocalpyse

The title track is actually the opening 1:45 intro, leading into kick-ass "New Rise". There are ten proper tunes, but the deluxe edition offers three additional songs and a DVD with videos and recording documentary. Something about hearing a Ralf Scheepers wail and speeding guitars to open a Primal Fear disc. All is right with the world, but it's the exception, not the rule, on Apocalypse. This is a maturely constructed offering, not just slapped together run of the mill metal, much more thoughtful.

Staccato, fist thrusting stomp of "The Ritual" comes next, with searing guitar break. First single "King Of Madness" is a bit unlike prior Primal contributions, stepping closer to brooding commercialize Evergrey than their own arsenal. "Blood Sweat & Fear" is right on track, the clickety clack locomotive reaching top end effortlessly. Second place to the scorching "Cannonball" closer, truly the only other compositions close to the speeding opener. Groove of multi-voiced "Hounds Of Justice" (ironically, the band's second choice for pre-release single) has radio potential, if that's even possible these days. Surprisingly, despite the title, "Supernova" is a symphonic string laced ballad. Bouncy, mid-tempo "Hail To The Fear" slots nicely aside the back catalog, but "You woke up the beast", features an echoing multi-tracked gruff accent on "The Beast" title phrase. Military cadence snare leads "Eye Of The Storm" into a keyboard/acoustic guitar/symphonic whirlwind. Twenty years into their recording career, amazing the Germans are willing to try something new, without alienating the fan base. Investigate.