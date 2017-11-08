PRIMORDIAL RIGOR MORTIS - Primordial Rigor Mortis

Nothing more metal than playing music as an homage to fossils. Swedish paleontology professor Mats E. Eriksson has brought together some of metal’s elite (Snowy Shaw, Nile’s Karl Sanders, Séance’s Johan Larsson and Morgana Lefay’s Chulle) for three tracks plus one intro (thanks to Shaw for the creepy words over the symphonics).

Actually because of the intro I was expecting more of a symphonic metal album which was foolish considering the guests on the record, but opening salvo “Enigmatic Presence (Agnostus Pisformis)” is full on death metal and is a fun track to headbang to. “Primordial Rigor Mortis I” is the most melodic of the bunch thanks to the vocal performance from Chulle from Morgana Lefay and of course the track with Nile’s Sanders is sure to be a full-on death metal assault. Aside from the hollow, weak drum sound, this is an enjoyable novelty and where else are you going to get metal dedicated to fossils?