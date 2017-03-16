PYOGENESIS - A Kingdom To Disappear

This is tricky. Germany's Pyogenesis have followed one of the strangest paths in extreme metal (also, they've got one of the worst track records around for crap album covers): few bands listed at The Metal Archives go from “death/doom metal (early)” to “alternative rock/pop punk (later)”; throw in a decidedly steampunk aesthetic as of late (but, at least their past two album covers have been pretty fantastic), and all you can do is throw your arms in the air. That feeling of confusion will continue as you listen to this album: the band can, clearly, write great pop songs; the trouble is they try to infuse them with the double bass drums and death metal growling of their past, which just makes everything seem kinda half-baked.

Take “I Have Seen My Soul”, for example: excellently written song, but one that is pretty inappropriate for the extreme metal delivery it gets. “It's Too Late (A Kingdom To Disappear)” is basically '80s hard rock, and it works, but pushed up next to the other sounds here it shows how Pyogenesis are constantly trying to do too much. “That's When Everybody Gets Hurt” is a highlight because the band commits to one sound, a sort of glum '80s new wave dirge, and it's great, as is Pink Floyd/Anathema-ish 13-minute closer “Everlasting Pain”, ending the album on a solid note. There are moments of transcendence to be found here, but the album is just too disjointed; love the pop songwriting, and I gotta say that I could listen to the clean vocals on here all day: they're silky smooth to a degree that most good cops would kill for (also: the melodic upbeat death/doom that kicks in at 3:21 in “Blaze, My Northern Flame” is incredible). Maybe Pyogenesis should get it over with and become two bands, one focusing on the pop, and one on the doom (and I'm actually not joking; that would rule).