PYRAMAZE - Contingent

Danish power metal band Pyramaze isn’t afraid of progression. The quintet has had to adapt and transform from album to album mostly due to its different vocalists. Its 2004 debut Melancholy Beast featured vocalist Lance King and had a more power/thrash metal sound. Then the heavy Iced Earth-isms creeped in on third album Immortal due to short-lived ex-Iced Earth vocalist Matt Barlow before he exited to rejoin Iced Earth. With current singer Terje Harøy (Teodor Tuff) in tow on Contingent, the band’s fifth full-length release, its 13 expansive tracks represent a more focused sound than on past albums.

The sci-fi movie-esque opener “Land Of Information” greets you with its cinematic arrangement decorated with proggy mini moog melodies and pulsating guitar harmonies. Plus, the framework of the opening melody seeps into the chorus, making the track even more memorable. Pyramaze knows how to reel you in with their hooky choruses, most notably on “20 Second Century” and “Obsession.” However, Contingent lacks a bit of those energetic thrashy elements it displayed on its earlier albums. Overall, there’s enough edginess to satisfy the metal fans as well as heaps of melody to please the rest of the fan base.