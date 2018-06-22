RAGENHEART - The Last King

Actually, this Greek outfit's proper moniker is Rage N Heart. Sophomore effort, but the first in eight years. Ten proper songs, after a meandering, spacey 2:29 "A Thousand Years Empire" intro, beginning with the title track. Impressive, high end vocals over highly polished, mid-tempo hard rock that occasionally strays into metallic territory, with more than a hint of the progressive.

Never really gets the blood boiling, but since it's Greek, seems there's a requisite guitar mastery quota, which can be found on "Fear" and "Metal Rules The Night (The 80s Outcast)", in the form of a blistering solos. "Dreamer" is the type of ballad most can't pull off, simply down to not having a good enough singer. No problem for Rage n Heart, sort of an old Scorps feel, thanks (in part) to infusion of acoustic guitar and symphonic strings. Overall, similar to Steve Parry era Journey, especially faded out "Forever Rain". Quality material, for lovers of the more melodic realm.