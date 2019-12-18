REBEL PRIEST – R’Leyh Heavy

Low and dirty, Canada’s Rebel Priest are rolling in mud with booze in hand on the appropriately titled R’leyh Heavy.

Frontman Jayme Black sounds like he downed a bottle of rocks before cutting the vocals as his gravely tones sneer over the frenetic sounds the Priest toss through the grinder. Beginning with an interesting instrumental “The Summoning”, the boys show influences of Di’Anno era Iron Maiden. There’s an overall punkish, no-nonsense, and deviant attitude the band embraces; the way Black bellows “oh baby, let me be your honey bee” in “Electric Lady” perfectly sums up what this band is all about.

Strong Motörhead and AC/DC vibes are readily apparent in the catchy “Snake Eyes”, while there is devilish fun and interesting tempo changes in “Elm St”, a nod to Freddy Kreuger’s A Nightmare On Elm Street. Proceedings take a turn in the mythical “Emperor”, opting for a more slowed down approach, almost doom metal like in quality until the tempo speeds up in the middle. Definitely a highlight! This record is full of gritty, down ‘n’ dirty fun with a spiked metal grip. Give these guys a look!