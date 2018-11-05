REECE - Resilient Heart

The anomaly of the Accept catalog, David Reece sang on the Germans' Eat The Heat album and, truth be told, was a big reason many approached the Mark Tornillo rebirth with trepidation. You see, the initial Udo Dirkschneider replacement didn't go so well. Thankfully the Tornillo era has proved nothing but successful. Post-Accept the singer formed Bangalore Choir, in the early Nineties, and recently appeared on a pair of Bonfire discs, but David has basically been part of some sort of release, every year, for the last decade. Actually Mr. Reece's third effort under his surname ('09 Universal Language & '13 Compromise) offers eleven hard rock/polished heavy metal.

Reece has a gritty bluesy register (think Jorn), best served on the more up-tempo tunes, not the acoustic guitar ending ballad "Forest Through The Trees" nor the slower, countrified ‘90s Seattle construct "I Don't Know Why". Best of the lot? Probably "Ain't Got The Balls", although chugging "Perfect Apocalypse" is a close second, or 1A. "Karma" begins with the line, "I've got nothing to lose, so I'm gonna tell you the truth. My time in purgatory about to cut me loose." Staccato riffing "Desire" gets the head bobbing. Ditto the even bouncier "Two Coins", with a bid of modulated vox. "Live Before You Die" is good advice (rocking tune too), especially for the younger generation. Probably should have closed the disc on that up note, rather than the chosen grungy mid-tempo "I'm The One" blues. His past will open a few doors (like me listening, then opting to review this latest CD), but it's viable and worth hearing.