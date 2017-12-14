REVENGE - Spitting Fire

Been too long and too difficult to get a hold of this Colombian speed metal outfit's recent output. Part of the problem is that domestic copies are limited to just 500. Their previous full-length, Harder Than Steel made my 2014 year-end, Best Of list. Since then, there's been an EP and a split, while these eight cuts only last 32:38.

The opening “Heavy Metal Friends” rides much the same upbeat, Ample Destruction meets gritty Branded In Exile style that dominated their last offering. Apart from clean solo, “Thirst Of Avenge” opts for a grinding, mid-tempo with higher register/nasal vocals. “Rise Of The Braves” sees a return of the buzzing hornet nest of guitars, and accompanying speed. A neck-snapping headbanger, although the longest cut (lone inclusion in excess of five minutes), it slows towards the later third, before finishing in a histrionic guitar workout that recalls vintage Jon Ricci/Exciter. Wilder guitar runs within the title track. Not only do “Thy Axes Scream”, but a punishing drum barrage, to boot. Unfortunately (at 3:10), it's all over too quickly. Takes a little time before “Wild Till Death” returns to the jack hammering riffs, even adding a more traditional metal guitar break, before finishing strong. Lone moments of subtlety are the kick-off to “Sadistic Cruelty- The Revengeance”, complete with whammy bar finish and acoustic begun, album closer “Infernal Angels”, with it's minimal, but piercing high vocals. Damn I'd love to see these guys live. Maybe on 70,000 Tons?