REVENGE - Trust In Metal

Prolific Colombian metallers return, with eight new traditional minded choices, on their 8th full-length (plus plenty of singles, EPs and splits). Even with the reduced quotient of speed metal within these grooves (but still offering plenty of screaming guitars!), there's the usual combination of old school (read: early ‘80s) German luminaries like Running Wild and Grave Digger, combined with Jag Panzer, up until Ample Destruction. Lofty company!

Little bit of high pitched leather lungs on "True Metal" opener, while "Fight Wild & Ride" opens with quick picking, King Diamond inspired guitars. However, it’s just a passing fancy. Speaking of passing, "Hellish Hammer" goes by quickly, the first track to rightly be considered speed metal, although, come the end, it decelerates into a thrashy, staccato riff. "March Of Vengeance" is really just a 2:45 intro for "Fuel To The Fire", which features a good guitar workout. More frenetic fretwork on "Iron Side", before sound effect & bass solo begun "Black Rites" finale (Manowar anyone?) closes with this disc's strongest selection.