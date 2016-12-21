RISING STEEL - Return Of The Warlord
(Mighty Music)
French metal band Rising Steel’s stock has been rising in its native land since 2012. On its debut full-length album, Return Of The Warlord, Rising Steel nicely captures the allure of Judas Priest’s heavy heft, the melodic galloping of Iron Maiden and the sharp edge of early-era Accept. The ten explosive tracks with a 47-minute run time is the perfect amount with no filler whatsoever.
Opener “Breaking The Silence” immediately sets the pace with a pure dose of heavy metal done the classic old-school way; menacing riffs, ear-piercing screams and a catchy-as-hell chorus. “Monster” also follows suit with ’80s-sounding riffs born out of the Accept and Grave Digger kind. “The Watcher” and “Dead or Alive” also contain some stellar craftsmanship and clips along at a fiery pace. The album maintains this high standard all the way till the blistering closer, “Hell's Control,” which ends the album on a triumphant note. With a stellar production, tight musicianship and excellent songwriting skills, Return Of The Warlord is one kick ass metal album from start to finish.