RIVIẼRE - Heal

Well what do we got over here? A post/prog band with electro vibes and some alternative metal to boot from France and Heal is their debut album. Heal is pristine and clean from the vocals all the way down to the production. Heal trudges through seven entrancing tracks and is a solid outing overall. I’m not usually not into bands like this but these guys have some alluring aspect that keeps me coming back to them.

Heal meanders on by with long, drawn out songs. This isn’t something you put on to rock out to and bang your head. The album has very calming atmosphere with a comforting pace. Guitar passages pass on by smoothly and the vocalist’s layered tunes further add to the dreamy landscape. Just listen to the slow burner and one of the best cuts “Symbol” and get lost in the French act’s world.

I like how the band mixes it up with the instrumental passages by hearing bits of keyboard spliced into the most “accessible” track “Satin Night” and I really like the eerie electro melancholic instrumental “Cobalt”. The highlight of Heal comes with “Binary Love” (like that song title!) where the band finally kicks things up a notch with a more up-tempo vibe that runs contrarily to the rest of the album. Probably the most head-bangable track.

Albums like these take time to settle in, but if you’re a progressive metal/rock fan that likes a take on the modern edge of times, Heal is a good addition to your music library.