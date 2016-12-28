RUDRA - Enemy Of Duality

It just doesn't always work when extreme bands incorporate spiritual and/or cultural elements into their work, but Singapore's Rudra do it seamlessly, here on Enemy Of Duality creating a sound that is like an elegant Nile, with more of a blackened touch. These guys have been at it since '92, and this album proves they have their sound nailed down perfectly: “Slay The Demons Of Duality” blasts and grinds with grace, while “Perception Apparent” opens up with some regional sounds that go back in time.

On that note, going back in time is what this “Vedic metal” band is all about, a middle ground between the modern mean median of black and death and the sounds of eras way, way past. And it flows, bringing to mind Melechesh in a big way, the songs being energizing and invigorating despite their density and depth, the result of these different influences and instrumentation being pulled in to the mix. And I love the surprises: no one imagines “Acosmic Self” is going to start grinding away after that slow-burn intro, and the huge climaxes to “Root Of Misapprehension” and “Ancient Fourth” are almost Neurosian in scope; Rudra's full of awesome surprises, and they work, and that's the joy that's all over this great album.