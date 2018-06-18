RYAN ROXIE – Imagine Your Reality

American guitarist Ryan Roxie (Alice Cooper, Gilby Clarke, Slash’s Snakepit) has released his first solo album, and it’s a bona fide tip of the hat to the almost forgotten art of radio friendly, guitar driven rock from yester-year. Most notable of the ten tracks on offer is “California Man” as it features guest vocals from Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, as well as former Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Teddy “Zig Zag” Andreadis tinkling the ivories. This song is absolutely enjoyable, due in part to its Meatloaf-like hooks.



Cooper alumni Glen Sobel (drums) and Tommy Henriksen (bass) appear on three tunes together, including the feisty yet smile-inducing “Me Generation”. Can’t deny “Look Me In The Eye” – that’s a keeper. “Hearts In Trouble” couldn’t get more retro vintage; conversely “To Live And Die In L.A.” is modern and pulsating, while “The Uh Oh Song” strikes just the right chord. Roxie has certainly learned a thing or two from the big names he’s played with, and all that education is channeled into a quick but cool and melodic, no nonsense listen.

