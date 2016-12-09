S.A. ADAMS - A Murder Of Crows

I wasn’t very familiar with New York-based guitarist/vocalist S.A. Adams previous work. But on his seventh solo full-length release, A Murder Of Crows, S.A. creates some memorable, guitar-driven rock throughout its 11 tracks. Opener “The Rising” possesses a very ’80s metal sound, á la Judas Priest/Grave Digger, decorated with flanged-out riffs and a rocking, mid-paced 4/4 tempo. Vocal wise, S.A. possesses a slight Dave Mustaine snarl with high-pitched Ted Nugent wails thrown in for good measure.

“Driven”’s razor sharp riffing is a two-plus minute raucous ripper while ”Four on the Floor” shows promise with its sleazy, ’80s Love/Hate, Jackyl twang, but its repetitive riff goes on for way too long. This repetitiveness also plagues the otherwise rocking track “(Welcome To) The Dollhouse.” First single, “The Daily Grind,” is a great introduction to the album, decorated with a massive guitar tone and rowdy riffs with a catchy chorus that will stick in your head for days. It kind of reminds me of Chris Caffery’s solo stuff for some reason. The Nugent-esque, straight-ahead ’70s rock style of “Just Go Away” is rather catchy, but par for course, it’s also very repetitive. A Murder Of Crows has a few flaws here and there, but it’s worth checking out if you love hard-driving rock.