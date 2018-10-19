SACRAL RAGE - Beyond Celestial Echoes

Fictional band name with fantasy sci-fi artwork – check. Is it power metal? No. Their bio states the album was written as if by members of Annihilator, and Crimson Glory. Fair assessment I’d say. Over the course of eight songs, two short (one cinematic) intros, and fourteen minute closer, on the sophomore effort these Greeks have an interesting way of writing. And yes, the music is an odd hybrid of technical thrash, progressive changes, and high with mid-range vocals, and harmonies? Took me a few listens to get used to, but it works.

Take the first full song “Eternal Solstice” where it is delivered with a Crimson Glory epic beginning and insanely high vocals, but then switches to a tight Annihilator style thrash. And the vocal harmonies are all Mercyful Fate like falsetto especially with the switch between mid-range and the lows. Even the aggressive delivery with the technical playing is contemporary in the spirit of death thrash metallers Exmortus. “Vaguely Decoded” opens with some astral sounds and bouncy bass notes before launching into full ‘80s EvilDead, Vio-lence, Death Angel thrash. Nice reflective leads and solo work here too. The following three songs continue with the formula and grooves, and another atmospheric lead in for “Necropia”. “The Glass” ends the album epic complete with marching drums, accenting guitars, and cohesive peaks and valleys throughout with a great atmosphere during the break. Well-constructed.

My corrective criticism, maybe lean more towards one vocal style, and the intros should have been merged into the track which followed to make room for a couple more actual songs.