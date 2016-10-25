SAINT VITUS - Live Vol. 2

Just in time for a headlining trek across the US, here's a flashback to 2013, when the band (then fronted by Scott “Wino” Weinrich) were touring Europe, in support of the Lillie 56 album. As such, within the 11 inclusions are a trio off said platter. On the current jaunt Scott Reagers will handle vocals. Much like their counterpart from across the sea (Candlemass), the band are synonymous with doom metal, but the opening duo of “War Is Our Destiny” and “Look Behind You” prove the Cali boys are no one trick pony. “Patra” is a painfully slow, early Sabbath inspired slab dragger. Dave Chandler yells at the audience between tracks.

“The Waste Of Time” is similarly pedestrian, but with a full wah-wah pedal workout and some unearthly guitar effects/squelches. After a mid-album slowdown, that spans several tracks, the pace picks back up, towards the end, thanks to oldies like a feedback inducing “White Stallions” and a nearly 10 minute, distortion grinding “Born Too Late” finale. Of course the bass shuffle of “Thirsty & Miserable” always strikes a chord, especially once it goes off. Also gets classics like “The Troll” and “Dying Inside”. Especially for those that (criminally) don't know anything about St. Vitus, this live package is a great starting point for such an overdue investigation.