SATANIC - Architecture Of Chaos

Quebec death/thrashers Satanic shine through a ragged production here on their debut full-length, Architecture Of Chaos. Actually, the raw, demo-like production values help, in a way: although I could see this band really excelling with a huge, clean production, sometimes death metal sounds best when it’s a bit rough around the edges, which this certainly is. The band is at the height of their powers when they add in some hysterical German thrash sounds to the mix, as on the excellent “Systematic Fear”.

“Processing The Undead” has excellent guitar melodies, and “Armageddon” shows some melodic Gothen-esque smarts. “World Of Chaos” has some great guitar work, and what this all adds up to is a band that, sure, operates pretty firmly in the world of death metal, but throws enough manic thrash sounds in the mix to put a bit of life in their step, and it helps elevate them above the pack just slightly. I’d like to see even more of that unhinged thrash seep into their sound.