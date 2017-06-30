SATURN - Beyond Spectra

Sophomore effort from eclectic Swedes. Are they traditional metal, doom, space rock, prog? At times, a little bit of each, is the answer, sometimes in the same song! A time machine outfit, for sure, fluidly traversing various eras (and styles) at the heavier end of the musical spectrum. Fuzz tones, wah wah pedals and jangly guitars, clean/echoing vocals.

The initial noise heard is but an acoustic guitar, before bouncy “Orbital Command” kicks in. At times, the vocals warble on unsteady footing, with the high pitched “Force Of The North”, a rather straight ahead metal number, teetering most precariously. Apart from some string bending effects, “Still Young” sounds like an infectious ‘60s ditty. Dynamic changes, as on the brooding “Nighttime Badger”, which is suddenly enlivened by guitar, are the strong suit. Saturn are at their best when letting loose, guitars buzzing like an overturned hornets' nest, which doesn't happen nearly enough. The extended space jam of “Helmet Man” pits the low end rumble against the piercing vocals.

A mindf*ck.